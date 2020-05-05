Alabama support for health care workers goes sky high

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama support for health care workers goes sky high
The 117th Air Refueling Wing conducted a flyover at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham to show support for health care workers fighting against COVID-19. (Kat Free / Alabama NewsCenter)

As it turns out, the sky wasn’t the limit as Alabama showed love and support for health care workers fighting against COVID-19.

The Alabama National Guard conducted flyovers throughout the state today in tribute to first responders and health care workers. Many stepped outside in their masks and scrubs to wave and take in the honor from the 117th Air Refueling Wing of Birmingham and the 187th Fighter Wing from Dannelly Field in Montgomery.

The 117th Air Refueling Wing of Birmingham participated in the Alabama National Guard’s flyover tribute to health care workers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
The Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Squadron conducted a flyby thanking first responders for their service in Auburn. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics)
Red Tails from the Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing conduct a flyover for health care workers at East Alabama (Shanna Lockwood / AU Athletics)
The 117th Air Refueling Wing of Birmingham participated in the Alabama National Guard’s flyover tribute to health care workers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter)
The Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Squadron conducted a flyby thanking first responders for their service in Auburn. (Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics)
Red Tails from the Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing conduct a flyover for health care workers at East Alabama (Shanna Lockwood / AU Athletics)
The Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Squadron conducted a flyby thanking first responders for their service in Auburn. (Todd Van Emst / AU Athletics)
Red Tails from the Alabama National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing conduct a flyover for health care workers at East Alabama (Shanna Lockwood / AU Athletics)

community

Yard signs in Birmingham suburb comfort, inspire during COVID-19 crisis

Prev Story
business

Alabama Goodwill to safely reopen all locations and services

Next Story

Related Stories