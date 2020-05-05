Alabama support for health care workers goes sky high

As it turns out, the sky wasn’t the limit as Alabama showed love and support for health care workers fighting against COVID-19.

The Alabama National Guard conducted flyovers throughout the state today in tribute to first responders and health care workers. Many stepped outside in their masks and scrubs to wave and take in the honor from the 117th Air Refueling Wing of Birmingham and the 187th Fighter Wing from Dannelly Field in Montgomery.

The 117th Air Refueling Wing of Birmingham participated in the Alabama National Guard's flyover tribute to health care workers. (Phil Free / Alabama NewsCenter) The Alabama National Guard's 187th Fighter Squadron conducted a flyby thanking first responders for their service in Auburn. (Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics) Red Tails from the Alabama National Guard's 187th Fighter Wing conduct a flyover for health care workers at East Alabama (Shanna Lockwood / AU Athletics)

If you missed the @AlabamaNG 117th Air Refueling Wing flyover in Shelby County, here’s a quick video we put together. Thank you to all of the health care workers on the frontlines!#PelhamPD #WeSaluteAlabama #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/fYdIySvzCC — Pelham Police Dept (@PelhamPoliceAL) May 5, 2020

An @AlabamaNG aircraft flew across Alabama and over UAB today to salute health care workers, first responders, essential employees, and all others serving to support #COVID19 response efforts. @117arw @uabmedicine#AirForceSalutes #WeSaluteAlabama pic.twitter.com/59qsOgC5So — UAB (@UABNews) May 5, 2020

Today, the @AlabamaNG conducted a flyover across the state to honor healthcare workers, first responders & essential employees serving to support COVID-19 response efforts. Alfa appreciates everyone on the frontlines, especially our across the street neighbors at Baptist South! pic.twitter.com/3jAllKs2tJ — Alfa Insurance (@Alfa_Insurance) May 5, 2020

A special thank you to the @AlabamaNG for honoring the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential employees that have supported everyone during the #COVID19 pandemic! pic.twitter.com/9BvCsI5uu9 — JCDH (@jcdhtweets) May 5, 2020

An empty @AuburnU campus allowed our aerospace students to get in some extra research over Shelby Center today… though it’s possible it was just that flyover everyone is talking about. pic.twitter.com/LezMH63bbL — Auburn University Ginn College of Engineering (@AuburnEngineers) May 5, 2020