Austal USA provides grant to help restart Mobile economy

Austal USA is providing more than $100,000 in grants to help restart Mobile’s economy as the region begins its transition out of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.
The company said the grants will go to community organizations supporting business reopenings, family food services and home schooling.
“Austal understands the challenges many are facing during the pandemic at home or with their business,” said Craig Savage, director of Communications and External Affairs. “We know our community is resilient, and by working together we’ll get through this together.”
Austal said the grant will support:
- Downtown Mobile Alliance‘s Downtown Strong program, which provides grants to small businesses to help get them back on their feet when the state reopens.
- The Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama to support virtual clubs and packets filled with educational activates children can do at home.
- Mobile County Public School System to support its food service and video education series.
- Feeding the Gulf Coast and Prodisee Pantry to support food service in Mobile and Baldwin counties, southern Mississippi and the Florida Panhandle.
The grant announcement comes one month after Austal partnered with United Way of Southwest Alabama to raise more than $300,000 for the organization through Austal’s nationwide supplier network. Austal is donating thousands of surgical masks to local health care workers and printing reusable masks and tension relief straps for USA Health from its 3D print shop.