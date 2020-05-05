Austal USA provides grant to help restart Mobile economy

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Austal USA provides grant to help restart Mobile economy
Austal USA is providing more than $100,000 in grants to help community organizations in Mobile. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

Austal USA is providing more than $100,000 in grants to help restart Mobile’s economy as the region begins its transition out of COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

The company said the grants will go to community organizations supporting business reopenings, family food services and home schooling.

“Austal understands the challenges many are facing during the pandemic at home or with their business,” said Craig Savage, director of Communications and External Affairs. “We know our community is resilient, and by working together we’ll get through this together.”

Austal USA is also using its 3D print shop to make straps and other PPE for USA Health in Mobile. (contributed)

Austal said the grant will support:

The grant announcement comes one month after Austal partnered with United Way of Southwest Alabama to raise more than $300,000 for the organization through Austal’s nationwide supplier network. Austal is donating thousands of surgical masks to local health care workers and printing reusable masks and tension relief straps for USA Health from its 3D print shop.

weather-center

What you need in a hurricane emergency kit

Prev Story
business

Economic Development Partnership of Alabama to host virtual meet-up

Next Story

Related Stories