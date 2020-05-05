Economic Development Partnership of Alabama to host virtual meet-up

Alabama Launchpad, a program of the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama (EDPA), is taking its biweekly morning networking and business education event Coffee & Collisions virtual tomorrow, May 6.

The “Homebrew” edition will take place on Facebook Live starting at 8:30 a.m.

Homebrew will include a presentation from Dr. Michael Saag, the associate dean of Global Health at UAB. Saag is a renowned infectious disease physician and researcher who will discuss his experience contracting COVID-19, as well as insights about the disease and the ongoing pandemic.

The event is free to join and regularly provides discussion from guest speakers from Birmingham’s business community.

People interested in virtually attending tomorrow’s event can visit the Facebook page of Alabama Launchpad or EDPA’s website.