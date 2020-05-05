James Spann: Cold front moves into Alabama later today

James Spann forecasts one more unseasonably warm day for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ONE MORE WARM DAY: Monday’s official high at Birmingham was 87 degrees, making it the warmest day so far in 2020. We project a high in the low 80s today, but a cold front arriving this afternoon will bring a significant change in the weather. A band of scattered showers and storms will form ahead of the front, and the Storm Prediction Center has defined a marginal risk (level 1 of 5) for areas north and east of Birmingham.

Some of the storms that form this afternoon in the general window from 2 until 8 p.m. could produce small hail and strong, gusty winds, but the overall threat is low and there is no risk of a tornado. Rain amounts will be light and spotty.

COOL CHANGE: Much cooler air rolls into the state Wednesday; the high will be only in the 65- to 70-degree range over the northern half of the state with a stiff north wind of 15-25 mph. We expect a mix of sun and clouds, although a cloud deck could move into northeast Alabama during the afternoon with a sprinkle or two. By Thursday morning, temperatures will drop into the 42- to 44-degree range with a clear sky.

Thursday will be a dry day with sunshine in full supply and a high around 70 degrees, about 10 degrees below average. Clouds will increase Thursday night.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Another cold front will bring a chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms Friday. Rain amounts should be one-half inch or less and no severe storms are expected. Then, yet another surge of cooler air blows into the Deep South Friday night. Saturday will be sunny but cool; the high will be in the mid 60s, about 15 degrees below average for mid-May. By early Sunday morning we project a low in the low 40s for most communities, but some of the colder valleys across north Alabama will dip into the 30s with potential for a touch of light frost.

Birmingham’s record low for May 10 is 38, set in 1966, and we will be very close to that level. During the day Sunday the sky will be sunny with a high in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks quiet for now with highs rising back into the 80s by Thursday and Friday, May 14-15. There could be a few showers Wednesday, but no sign of any major rain or storm event at this point.

ON THIS DATE IN 1933: Two devastating tornadoes were responsible for 25 deaths and 227 injuries in central Alabama before dawn May 5, 1933. The first was an F3 tornado that touched down at 12:20 a.m. and moved through Choctaw, Sumter and Marengo counties, killing four and injuring 27 people along its 35-mile path. Three of the fatalities occurred at Demopolis in Marengo County, where 50 homes were destroyed.

The second tornado touched down around 2:30 a.m. and moved through Bibb and Shelby counties along a 35-mile path. This tornado had damage consistent with an F4 rating and was responsible for 21 deaths and 200 injuries. Hardest hit was the Shelby County town of Helena. A total of 14 were killed and 150 were injured. Five were killed in Brent in Bibb County and one was killed in the Colemont community.

