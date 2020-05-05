James Spann: Showers, storms for Alabama this evening, much cooler on Wednesday

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms continue to increase across north Alabama this afternoon ahead of a cold front. These will drop southward in coming hours and will be capable of producing small hail and strong, gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center maintains a low-end, marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms for roughly the northern third of the state through the evening.

COOLER AIR ROLLS IN: Wednesday will be windy and much cooler, with a high between 65 and 70 degrees. We expect a mix of sun and clouds, although clouds could hover over northeast Alabama much of the day. The average high for May 6 at Birmingham is 80. We drop into the 40s early Thursday morning with a clear sky and diminishing wind. Then, during the day Thursday, the sky will be sunny with a high around 70 degrees. Clouds increase Thursday night.

Another cold front blows into the state Friday with showers and possibly a thunderstorm. There’s no risk of severe storms and rain should be light, mostly less than one-half inch.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Even cooler air arrives. Saturday will be sunny with a high in the mid 60s, and by early Sunday we drop into the 37- to 42-degree range. There will be a very real chance of frost for colder valleys and protected areas across north and central Alabama. Birmingham’s record low for May 10 is 38, set in 1966, and we will be very close to that level. During the day Sunday the sky will be sunny with a high in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: The weather will be dry Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s. A few showers are possible at midweek, followed by dry, warmer weather Thursday and Friday, when highs return to the 80s.

ON THIS DATE IN 1933: Two devastating tornadoes were responsible for 25 deaths and 227 injuries in central Alabama before dawn May 5, 1933. The first was an F3 tornado that touched down at 12:20 a.m. and moved through Choctaw, Sumter and Marengo counties, killing four and injuring 27 people along its 35-mile path. Three of the fatalities occurred at Demopolis in Marengo County, where 50 homes were destroyed.

The second tornado touched down around 2:30 a.m. and moved through Bibb and Shelby counties along a 35-mile path. This tornado had damage consistent with an F4 rating and was responsible for 21 deaths and 200 injuries. Hardest hit was the Shelby County town of Helena. A total of 14 were killed and 150 were injured. Five were killed in Brent in Bibb County and one was killed in the Colemont community.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.