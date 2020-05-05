What you need in a hurricane emergency kit

As part of Hurricane Preparedness Week, Alabama NewsCenter is helping you be prepared for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane Season that begins June 1 and continues through Nov. 30.

Just having enough supplies to make it through a hurricane isn’t enough. You need plenty to make it through what could be a long recovery period, too. Storm damage could block your access to supplies for days. That’s why you and your family need enough supplies to last a minimum of three days.

Basic disaster supplies kit

Here is what your storm-ready kit should include:

Nonperishable food.

Water (1 gallon per person per day for drinking and sanitation).

Medications.

Extra cash.

Battery-powered radio.

NOAA weather radio with tone alert.

Flashlights.

Extra batteries.

Portable crank-powered or solar-powered USB charger for cellphone.

First-aid kit.

Whistle (to signal for help).

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air).

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place).

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation).

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities).

Manual can opener (for food).

Local maps.

Store items in airtight plastic bags and put them in one or two easy-to-carry containers, such as plastic bins or a duffel bag.

What every emergency supply kit should include from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Additional emergency supplies

Since spring 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended people include additional items in kits to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, other viruses and the flu. Consider adding the following items to your emergency supply kit based on your individual needs:

Cloth face coverings (for everyone ages 2 and above).

Soap.

Hand sanitizer.

Disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces.

Nonprescription medications, such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives.

Eyeglasses.

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream.

Pet food and extra water for your pet.

Important family documents, such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container.

Emergency reference material, such as a first-aid book.

Sleeping bag or warm blanket.

Complete change of clothing, including a long-sleeve shirt, long pants and sturdy shoes.

Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper (dilute nine parts water to one part bleach to make disinfectant).

Fire extinguisher.

Matches in a waterproof container.

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items.

Paper cups, plates and plastic utensils.

Paper towels.

Paper and pencil.

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children.

Maintaining your kit

After assembling your kit, remember to maintain it so it’s ready when needed:

Keep canned food in a cool, dry place.

Store boxed food in tightly closed plastic or metal containers.

Replace expired items as needed.

Re-think your needs every year and update your kit as your family’s needs change.

Kit storage locations

Because you do not know where you will be when an emergency occurs, prepare supplies for home, work and cars.

Home: Keep this kit in a designated place and have it ready in case you have to leave your home quickly. Make sure all family members know where the kit is kept.

Work: Be prepared to shelter at work for at least 24 hours. Your work kit should include food, water and necessities like medicines, as well as comfortable walking shoes, stored in a “grab and go” case.

Car: In case you are stranded, keep a kit of emergency supplies in your car.

For more suggestions, visit ready.gov/kit.