2025 World Police and Fire Games coming to Alabama

The World Police and Fire Games Federation has awarded the 2025 World Police and Fire Games to Birmingham, officials announced Wednesday.

“From the beginning, we were impressed by all that Birmingham has to offer,” said LC Collins, World Police and Fire Games president. “We believe that this city is the whole package – from its venues, infrastructure and history of hosting major events, to its entertainment, dining and attractions. This is a special place, and we are confident that our first responders, spectators and their families are going to be a part of an event to remember.”

Birmingham to host 2025 World Police and Fire Games from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The 2025 World Police and Fire Games, which will be June 27 to July 6, 2025, will further establish Birmingham as a premier sports event destination, building on the city hosting the 2017 National Senior Games and The World Games 2022.

“Birmingham is thrilled to open its doors to the 2025 World Police and Fire Games,” said Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “We’re a city that thrives on the spirit of competition. When our world begins to return to a place of normalcy post-quarantine, it’s events like the World Police and Fire Games that will offer the camaraderie and celebration our residents are currently craving. It will be an incredible way to keep Birmingham’s momentum rolling following The World Games in 2022.”

“These events and others of smaller size contribute heavily to our community’s economy, and underline the importance of travel and tourism in the greater Birmingham area,” said John Oros, president and CEO of the Greater Birmingham Convention & Visitors Bureau.

It will feature more than 10,000 first responders competing in 1,600 medal events. The full lineup of sports will be announced in the future but is expected to include more than 55 disciplines, ranging from more traditional offerings like cycling, golf, softball and angling, to unique competitions like “ultimate firefighter,” “toughest competitor alive,” CrossFit, stair climb and dragon boat.

“What it means for this city is growth,” said Birmingham Chief of Police Patrick Smith. “It shows future development. It shows that the city of Birmingham is ready to take on the next challenge.”

“This is a huge deal for the city of Birmingham,” added Birmingham Chief of Fire and Rescue Cory Moon. “Not only does it allow us to showcase our fire service and police department, but it’s also a great opportunity to showcase the greatness the city of Birmingham has to offer the world.”

Organizers said events will be hosted at more than 35 venues across Birmingham and will be free for all spectators.

“It’s exciting to be able to look past COVID-19 to a time when we will be able have events again,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons. “The World Police and Fire Games will showcase our home to over 150,000 people, between athletes, supporters and spectators. I’m confident that we will be prepared to host in 2025, especially following our expected success of The World Games in 2022.”

Founded in 1987 as a biennial international sporting event, the World Police and Fire Games celebrates the service and dedication of first responders across the globe and unites them to participate in a wide range of fierce but friendly athletic competitions equally built on competitiveness and camaraderie. Previous and upcoming host locations:

San Diego, California (1987)

Vancouver, Canada (1989)

Memphis, Tennessee (1991)

Colorado Springs, Colorado (1993)

Melbourne, Australia (1995)

Calgary, Canada (1997)

Stockholm, Sweden (1999)

Indianapolis, Indiana (2001)

Barcelona, Spain (2003)

Quebec City, Canada (2005)​

Adelaide, South Australia (2007)

British Columbia, Canada (2009)

New York City, New York (2011)

Belfast, Northern Ireland (2013)

Fairfax, Virginia (2015)

Los Angeles, California (2017)

Chengdu, China (2019)

Rotterdam, Netherlands (2021)

Winnipeg, Canada (2023).

For more information about the 2025 World Police and Fire Games, visit www.bhm2025.com.