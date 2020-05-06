How to prepare your home for a hurricane

As part of Hurricane Preparedness Week, Alabama NewsCenter is helping you be prepared for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season that begins June 1 and continues through Nov. 30.

There is a lot you can do around your home to help protect it from hurricane winds.

Just like an emergency supply kit is essential for surviving a storm, preventive maintenance and repairs to your home can give it the added strength it needs to withstand significant damage. The following suggestions should be completed well ahead of an approaching storm because supplies may become scarce when a storm approaches land.

Patio and yard inventory

If a high-wind event comes your way, you will need to bring in or anchor any items outside of your home that could become dangerous flying projectiles. To make sure you don’t miss anything at the last minute, create a checklist of all of the items you will need to take inside.

Landscaping

In a high-wind event, anything can become a dangerous flying object. Take a day to make your landscaping more hurricane-resistant. Activities include replacing landscaping rocks with mulch or trimming tree limbs hanging over your roof. Make sure to stay away from power lines.

Gutters

Along with strong winds, hurricanes bring heavy rains. Your gutters are there to direct rainfall away from your home and prevent flooding. This works only if your gutters are clear and in good shape. Clear out leaves or other debris and replace broken gutter pieces.

Soffits

Soffits are designed to keep water out of your house. Properly installed soffits should stay in place in most high-wind events, so apply suitable caulking and screws to make sure yours will stand up to a hurricane.

Enhancing roof sheathing attachment

You can improve your roof’s resistance to uplift by applying the right caulk. To reduce your risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration, do this when your attic is at its coolest, such as early morning hours.

Measure for temporary emergency plywood shutters

If a hurricane is headed your way and you do not have preinstalled hurricane shutters, you are going to want to board up windows with plywood shutters. To make the process easier, measure all of the windows in your home that need protection. You will then want to get all of your plywood cut and labeled to make installation easier if a storm is closing in.

Strengthen Your Home from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Other Suggestions

If you plan to ride out a hurricane in your home, make sure it is up to local hurricane building code specifications. Remember, the garage door is the most vulnerable part of the home, so it must be able to withstand high winds. You should also find a safe location for your vehicle.

For more detailed suggestions on how to improve the wind resistance of your home, click here to read the Wind Retrofit Guide for Residential Buildings from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.