Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey observes National Day of Prayer

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is participating in the National Day of Prayer and asked Alabamians to join her. (Sydney A. Foster/Governor's Office)

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey released a video this morning marking her participation in the National Day of Prayer and asking the state to join her.

This is the 69th National Day of Prayer approved through a joint resolution of Congress in 1952.

“And in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, I can think of no better time to pray for our country, our state and one another,” Ivey said. “I certainly believe that prayer changes things.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s National Day of Prayer Message during the COVID-19 pandemic from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

