How to evacuate safely when a hurricane is threatening

As part of Hurricane Preparedness Week, Alabama NewsCenter is helping you be prepared for the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season that begins June 1 and continues through Nov. 30.

Do you live in a home that would be unsafe during a hurricane? If so, you need an evacuation plan. You and your family need to know where to go and how you would get there.

Develop an Evacuation Plan from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Make a plan

To survive a hurricane, you must first make a plan. Put a plan together by discussing the questions below with your family, friends or others in your household.

You should also check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and update your emergency plans to follow advice regarding the coronavirus. The CDC suggests you have disinfectants and cloth face coverings for everyone over 2 years old and check your sheltering plan.

Consider specific needs in your household

As you prepare your plan, tailor it to your specific daily living needs and responsibilities. Discuss how people in your network can assist each other with communication, care of children, business, pets or specific needs, such as operating medical equipment.

Keep in mind some of these factors when developing your plan:

Different ages of members within your household.

Responsibilities for assisting others.

Locations frequented.

Dietary needs.

Medical needs, including prescriptions and equipment.

Disabilities or access and functional needs, including devices and equipment.

Languages spoken.

Cultural and religious considerations.

Pets or service animals.

School-aged children.

You should identify a friend or relative who doesn’t live in an evacuation zone or unsafe home and coordinate with them to use their home as your evacuation destination.

Fill out a family emergency plan

Put the plan in writing for you and those you care about. Download and fill out a family emergency plan or use it as a guide to create your own.

Emergency Plan for Parents (PDF)

Practice your plan

You and your family should discuss and practice your evacuation plan. That way everyone knows what to do in an emergency, even if you are separated from family members.

As hurricane season approaches, listen to local officials on questions related to how you may need to adjust any evacuation plans based on the latest health and safety guidelines from the CDC and local officials.

Additional resources

For help in creating your emergency plan, consider these resources: