James Spann: Dry day for Alabama before showers return Friday

COLD START: The weather this morning feels more like early March instead of May. These are temperatures just before daybreak:

Black Creek — 33

Cullman — 36

Haleyville — 37

Pell City — 37

Gadsden — 38

Hueytown — 38

Grayson Valley — 38

Heflin — 39

Weaver — 39

Anniston — 40

Bessemer — 40

Coker — 40

Thorsby — 40

Decatur — 40

Sylacauga — 41

Huntsville — 41

Alexander City — 41

Birmingham — 42

Prattville — 42

Montgomery — 43 (ties the record low for May 7, last set in 1944 and 1898)

Tuscaloosa — 43

Demopolis — 44

Muscle Shoals — 45

Mobile — 52

Birmingham’s low is 42, within 5 degrees of the record low for May 7 — 37, set in 1944. The sky will be sunny today with a high in the low 70s. Clouds will move back into the state tonight.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Another cold front will pass through the state Friday with clouds and occasional showers. There could be a rumble of thunder, but no risk of severe storms. Rain amounts will be less than one-half inch, and we won’t get out of the 60s over the northern half of the state. The sky will clear Friday night; the weekend will feature sunshine in full supply Saturday and Sunday with cold mornings. Lows over the weekend will be much like today — upper 30s and low 40s. There could be a touch of scattered light frost early Sunday for the colder valleys and protected areas when the wind will be near calm. The high will be in the mid-60s Saturday, followed by mid-70s Sunday as a warming trend begins.

NEXT WEEK: For now the week looks dry with the warming trend continuing. Highs will be in the 70s Monday and Tuesday, close to 80 Wednesday and in the low to mid-80s Thursday and Friday.

ON THIS DATE IN 1840: A powerful tornado wrecked many boats at the Natchez Landing in Mississippi, then plowed through the city on the bluff. The tornado killed 317 people and injured 109 others. The storm is the second-deadliest tornado on record. The actual death toll could be higher, as slaves were not counted.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.