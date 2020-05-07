James Spann: Showers for Alabama Friday, then a cool weekend

BLUE SKY: Temperatures have recovered nicely from the chilly start today; we are seeing readings mostly in the 68- to 72-degree range with a bright, sunny sky. Clouds will increase tonight, however, ahead of the next approaching cold front.

Look for occasional showers Friday with the front; rain amounts should be light, less than one-quarter inch for most places. While there could be a rumble of thunder, there is no risk of severe storms over the northern half of the state. The Storm Prediction Center does define a low-end, marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms Friday for the southwest corner of Alabama, including Washington, Mobile and Baldwin counties. A few storms there could produce gusty winds or small hail. Temperatures won’t get out of the 60s across north and central Alabama because of clouds and showers.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Another surge of unseasonably cool air will roll into Alabama Friday night. We project lows in the 36- to 44-degree range both Saturday and Sunday mornings. The best chance of scattered frost for colder spots will come early Sunday, when the wind will be near calm. Dry air means a good supply of sunshine both days; the high will be in the mid-60s Saturday, followed by mid-70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: We expect one more temperature dip Monday as highs drop back into the 60s; then we rise into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday, and 80s Thursday and Friday. For now the week looks rain-free.

THIS MORNING: Here are low temperatures across Alabama this morning — more like February as opposed to May.

Black Creek — 33, with frost

Valley Head — 34

Cullman — 35

Pell City — 37

Cottondale — 37

Gadsden — 37

Hueytown — 37

Grayson Valley — 38

West Blocton — 38

Anniston — 39

Bessemer — 39

Huntsville — 39

Selma — 39

Arley — 40

Birmingham — 41

Tuscaloosa — 42

Muscle Shoals — 42

Montgomery — 43 (tied the record low for May 7, set in 1943 and 1898)

Mobile — 50

ON THIS DATE IN 1840: A powerful tornado wrecked many boats at the Natchez Landing in Mississippi, then plowed through the city on the bluff. The tornado killed 317 people and injured 109 others. The storm is the second-deadliest tornado on record. The actual death toll could be higher, as slaves were not counted.

