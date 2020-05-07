Shower mom with smoothies, flowers and an online concert in Can’t Miss Alabama

Social distancing is the new normal.

Give Back! Online Benefit Concert May 8

Join Aaron Dorfman and Hobnob String Band for a live music experience Friday, May 8, from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. Dorfman, internationally known touring guitarist and music educator, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Hobnob String Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. Both are inspired by traditional American folk music, especially bluegrass and blues. A suggested $10 donation can be made here or follow this link for free registration. Click here to learn more.

1818 Farms offers Baby Girl contest

In honor of this year’s first baby lamb, Baby Girl, 1818 Farms owner and operator Natasha McCrary will be giving away 10 kid-friendly, farm-themed prize packages to children between the ages of 4 and 12 who participate in the educational activity “Adventures of Baby Girl.” The packages include a sheep tote bag, plush Baby Girl lamb, a bottle of Counting Sheep linen and room spray, an 1818 Farms youth T-shirt, a printed canvas picture of Baby Girl (8-by-8 inch) and a piece of wool. There will also be a Zoom call for the winner and up to 20 friends and classmates to meet Baby Girl and learn about the farm.

“Baby Girl Prize Package” registration requirements:

Read Baby Girl’s Adventure at 1818 Farms with your child and watch the 1818 Farms virtual tour.

Have your child write a mini-story of the adventure he or she believes Baby Girl is having at 1818 Farms, and draw a simple picture at the bottom.

Take a photo or scan the story entry and email it to [email protected] .

The contest began May 5 and ends Tuesday, May 12. Winners will be announced Wednesday, May 13. The Zoom call times will be determined by 1818 Farms. Follow this link for the website giveaway and video giveaway. For more information, visit 1818farms.com.

Alabama Symphony Orchestra

Stay Connected with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO) while you are physically isolating and social distancing. ASO is offering a variety of resources, including teaching guides, music education and lesson plans. Visit the website for more information: alabamasymphony.org/learning.

Mother’s Day Smoothie and Flowers Drive May 8

In honor of Mother’s Day, Regency Retirement Village in Birmingham will host a free drive-thru featuring fruit smoothies and flowers. Smoothie choices include strawberry, mango and pineapple. The staff will be wearing masks and gloves. The drive-thru is a “contactless” event. Be served in your car Friday, May 8, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The venue is at 285 West Oxmoor Road. For more information, call 205-942-3355.

Redmont ‘Rona Run Virtual 5K

COVID-19 has hit Alabama’s restaurant and hospitality industry, and thousands of service industry workers have seen their hours reduced or have lost their jobs. Will Wilder has teamed up with The Trak Shak, Redmont Distilling Co. and EW Motion Therapy for the Redmont ‘Rona Run, a virtual 5K to benefit Alabama’s service workers. Proceeds will go to AL Hospitality Workers Relief Fund, which distributes cash to Alabama food and beverage workers to help cover rent, utilities and medical expenses. Participants can walk, run or walk-run — at a safe distance from others — either outside or inside on a treadmill. They will have almost an entire weekend to complete their virtual 5K. With social distancing practices in effect, participants are encouraged to exercise by themselves with the satisfaction of knowing they are part of something larger than themselves. The window for folks to run the virtual race and submit their results begins at 6 p.m. Friday, May 8 and ends at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 10. To be eligible for Top Finisher awards, participants must submit photographic evidence of their time to [email protected]. This can be a photo of a treadmill screen or a screenshot of results from a GPS-based exercise app such as Strava, Nike Run Club or Runkeeper. These apps have limited versions that are free. Awards will go to the top three overall women and men, and there will be raffle prizes, including gift baskets from Dreamland Bar-B-Que and Redmont Distilling Company.

The winners will be announced during a virtual happy hour at 6 p.m. Sunday hosted by Redmont Distilling. Everyone who signs up or donates will get a link to log in through Zoom.

The cost to register is $20 plus a $2.50 RunSignUp fee. Registration closes at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 10.

For more information or to sign up, go to runsignup.com.

Virtual Motherwalk 5K & Fun Run May 9

Take a meaningful stroll with mom on the Motherwalk 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run Saturday, May 9. The proceeds will go to ovarian cancer research and support efforts to raise awareness about the risks, symptoms and treatment. Motherwalk will also celebrate the lives of survivors and those who are battling the illness. To register, visit motherwalk.com. Share your Motherwalk activities through social media.

Sweet Grown Alabama farmers market kickoff May 20

Sweet Grown Alabama member farmers will sell locally grown items and share the importance of buying local. Gov. Kay Ivey and Sweet Grown Alabama leaders will deliver remarks and mingle with farmers, shoppers and the media during the kickoff farmers market Wednesday, May 20. Consumers can visit SweetGrownAlabama.org and search for local products. Follow Sweet Grown Alabama on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for database updates, new program members and the farmers market.

Bham NomNom

Support local and independently owned restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a handy guide for delivery, curbside and bar to-go services for Birmingham, Homewood, Hoover, Leeds, Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook. Buy gift cards, get swag and donate via restaurants’ Venmo or GoFundMe. Learn more about participating restaurants at bhamnomnom.com.

Virtual Gumbo Gala

The 15th Annual Gumbo Gala benefiting Episcopal Place in Birmingham is underway through Monday, May 18. The gala showcases local restaurants in lieu of attending the Gumbo Gala. Participating restaurants are here. Vote for your favorite restaurant and consider purchasing a virtual ticket or making a donation at gumbogala.com or on Facebook.

