Hamburger Steak at Time to Eat one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Time stood still for just a moment when the COVID-19 crisis forced restaurants like Time to Eat to close their dining rooms.

After a transition to take-out and delivery orders, the Theodore restaurant is back in business and it has its regular customers to thank.

“You have no idea how much I appreciate all of my customers for being so loyal and so kind to us,” said Alfredo Fernandez, co-owner of Time to Eat. “It’s been a rollercoaster, yes, but it’s just amazing. People are amazing.”

Time to Eat Hamburger Steak one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

The financial support of those customers is important, but so is the moral support.

“Our regulars that patronize us really have been loyal through this and have helped us keep a positive outlook on it and let us know that we’re not going to fall below because of this,” Sara Burley, a server at Time to Eat, said.

The most popular item on the menu is the hamburger steak, which is made to order. It’s perfect comfort food for uncomfortable times and it sits proudly on the Alabama Tourism Department’s list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama.

For a place with more than 1,500 clocks on the wall, it’s a good think that time is no longer standing still.