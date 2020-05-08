James Spann: Dry weekend ahead for Alabama with cold mornings

DOESN’T FEEL LIKE MAY: Temperatures are only in the 50s over the northern third of the state this afternoon. The average high for May 8 at Birmingham is 80. Light rain continues to fall, but the rain will end from west to east in the coming hours and the sky will clear tonight. A few strong storms are still possible over far southwest Alabama, where the Storm Prediction Center maintains a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry air means sunshine in full supply both days, but mornings will be cold. Lows will be in the 37- to 43-degree range for most places, and some scattered frost is possible early Sunday across the colder valleys and protected areas. This is when winds will be near calm. The high will be between 65 and 69 Saturday, followed by low to mid-70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: Dry weather continues for most of the week, with just an outside risk of a few isolated showers Thursday and Friday. The high will be close to 70 Monday, then mid-70s Tuesday, 80 degrees Wednesday and mid-80s Thursday and Friday.

There’s still no sign of any major severe weather or excessive rain events for the state for the next seven to 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: Widespread damage occurred in the Tampa Bay area. The 19 tornadoes reported are the most in one day in Florida history. Three people drowned in Pinellas County, where flooding was most severe. Rainfall amounts of 18 inches in 24 hours were reported, with 12.73 inches falling at Tampa, 7.84 inches of that in just six hours. Worst hit was the Polk County community of Auburndale, where a tornado made a direct hit on the Auburndale School. Flying debris hurt eight students.

ON THIS DATE IN 2003: This was the second of three consecutive days with strong to violent tornadoes around Oklahoma City. A violent F4 tornado that affected Moore, Oklahoma City, Midwest City and Choctaw took on a path very similar to the May 3, 1999 devastating tornado. This particular storm back in 2003 affected areas from Newcastle and Moore to Del City and Choctaw. Although more than 130 people were injured, there were no fatalities.

