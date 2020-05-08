James Spann: Showers today, cooler tonight for Alabama

James Spann forecasts a rainy Friday, cool weekend in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

RADAR CHECK: We have patchy showers across Alabama early this morning ahead of a cold front approaching the state. The rain will be more widespread later this morning into the afternoon. The air will be cool and stable over the northern half of the state, with temperatures holding in the 60s, but a few strong to severe storms are possible over southwest Alabama, where the Storm Prediction Center defines a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe thunderstorms.

A few storms over southwest Alabama later today could produce hail and gusty winds, with just a low-end tornado threat there. Rain amounts should be less than one-half inch, and there is no risk of flooding. Pressure-gradient winds (not related to thunderstorms) will pick up later today after the front passes; northwest winds this afternoon will average 15-25 mph with potential for higher gusts. A wind advisory is in effect for much of central Alabama. Rain will end from west to east this evening as the front moves on to the east.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: We expect sunshine in full supply Saturday and Sunday with a very dry air mass in place, but mornings will be cold. Look for lows in the 37- to 43-degree range; some scattered light frost is possible early Sunday morning across the colder valleys and protected areas; this is when the wind will be light. The high will be in the mid-60s Saturday, followed by mid-70s Sunday.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks dry with a warming trend. The high will be close to 70 Monday, followed by mid-70s Tuesday. Then, we rise into the low 80s Wednesday and mid-80s Thursday and Friday.

There’s still no sign of any major severe weather or excessive rain events for the state for the next seven to 10 days.

ON THIS DATE IN 1979: Widespread damage occurred in the Tampa Bay area. The 19 tornadoes reported are the most in one day in Florida history. Three people drowned in Pinellas County, where flooding was most severe. Rainfall amounts of 18 inches in 24 hours were reported, with 12.73 inches falling at Tampa, 7.84 inches of that in just six hours. Worst hit was the Polk County community of Auburndale, where a tornado made a direct hit on the Auburndale School. Flying debris hurt eight students.

ON THIS DATE IN 2003: This was the second of three consecutive days with strong to violent tornadoes around Oklahoma City. A violent F4 tornado that affected Moore, Oklahoma City, Midwest City and Choctaw took on a path very similar to the May 3, 1999 devastating tornado. This particular storm back in 2003 affected areas from Newcastle and Moore to Del City and Choctaw. Although more than 130 people were injured, there were no fatalities.

