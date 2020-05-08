Southern Nuclear employees, nonprofits partner to make face masks for health care workers in Alabama and Georgia

When he learned that Southern Nuclear employees are banding together to make face masks for health care and other essential workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kodi Belford quickly stepped up, even though he had never sewn a stitch in his life and only had a week to make 50 masks.

That’s when he began “thinking outside the box,” Belford said.

“I got the fabric and the spools of thread, and I knew I was in for a challenge,” said Belford, site supply chain supervisor at Farley Nuclear Plant in Dothan. “I decided to match the resources I have with the skill set I have, and it worked.”

Using a glue gun, Belford made a prototype by gluing the pieces together. He then used the pattern to create the masks.

Belford said although he had no experience in sewing, he was undaunted.

“I have a passion for service,” said Belford. “I’ve never threaded a needle, but that doesn’t matter. If I can help someone during this pandemic, I’m going to sign up for it.”

Employees at Plant Farley sew face masks for health care workers. (Image courtesy of Susie Dutton)

Like Belford, Samantha Boswell, a nuclear chemist at Plant Farley, has no experience with a needle and a sewing machine. But that didn’t stop her from answering the call to make masks.

“This is my very first time sewing. I’m excited,” said Boswell. “I’ve been watching YouTube videos, and my mother and a friend have been giving me pointers.”

Boswell said she and her mother, Gladys Boswell, stitched 75 masks.

“The need is there, and this is something I can do to help,” Boswell said. “I just want to help out the community as much as I can. I encourage everybody to learn something new during this time.”

Belford and Boswell are among a group of employees at Southern Nuclear in Birmingham and Alabama Power’s Plant Farley who have joined other community volunteers in working to meet the growing need for face masks. Across the state line, employees at Georgia Power’s nuclear plants, Vogtle in Augusta and Hatch in Baxley, are also plying their needles.

In support of those volunteer efforts, Southern Nuclear has made a donation to nonprofits near each of the plants. In addition, the nonprofit organizations are helping to provide employees with fabric, thread and other materials for the project, and distribute completed masks to groups or individuals in need.

Experience helps

Katie Barnett has been making quilts for 13 years and knew that sewing face masks would be a cinch. But with the sudden demand for sewing materials, she has found the need to improvise.

“I used different things around the house that I could find,” said Barnett, Plant Farley instrumentation and control/digital design supervisor. “I couldn’t get elastic early on, so I made the ties out of ribbons, and I used bread ties instead of wire for the nose pieces.”

Barnett and seven other Plant Farley employees, along with a few family members, made more than 470 masks in seven days. They donated the masks to Donalsonville Hospital in Georgia. The plant also made a contribution to the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention, the Dothan nonprofit that purchased materials for making the masks.

Mask-making goes on farther north

In Birmingham, Southern Nuclear employees, Cindy Frost and Pat Long, are experienced seamstresses thrilled to use their sewing hobby for a good cause. Southern Nuclear employees have teamed with Bib & Tucker Sew-Op, a Birmingham nonprofit that is providing pre-cut fabric, filters and supplies needed for masks.

Since early April, Frost has been spending up to 5 hours after work making masks. She has sewn about 150 masks for companies and organizations, including Coosa Valley Medical Center and Specialized Rubber in Pelham.

“People have found out through word of mouth or Facebook that I’ve been making masks, and they’ll call and say they need masks for their company,” said Frost, a Southern Nuclear administrative assistant who has been sewing for 10 years. “I just give them away. It makes me feel good to know I’m helping people who have a need.”

Southern Nuclear employees use their sewing hobby for a good cause. (Image courtesy of Cindy Frost)

Frost said she first learned about the need through her involvement in a lunchtime sewing circle made up of Southern Nuclear employees. They meet monthly to work on knitting, crocheting or other sewing projects, and share tips and best practices, she said.

Long, Southern Nuclear Sourcing manager, is putting her longtime hobby to good use. She has been sewing since age 11 and has made clothes for herself and children through the years.

“There is definitely a need for these masks,” said Long. “The least I can do is help these front-line workers who are facing this virus.”

Southern Nuclear employees use their sewing hobby for a good cause. (Image courtesy of Pat Long)

Susie Dutton said teamwork has been the key behind the mask-sewing success.

“This has been something we can do to help someone, and it’s a way to be part of a team,” said Dutton, a Plant Farley secretary who coordinated the project at her facility. “The beauty of a team is that everyone can bring something to the table. I can’t sew, but I can make calls and I can coordinate.”

Ryan Dean, who is organizing the Southern Nuclear project in Alabama and Georgia, said it has been a grassroots effort.

“This has been an employee-led initiative,” said Dean, Southern Nuclear communications supervisor. “The company is following the lead of employees who felt compelled to do what they can to help their communities.”