Recipe: Lemon Pound Cake

Preparing this lemon pound cake is simple. Cream together butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer until light and fluffy. Eggs and extract come next and are incorporated before the dry and wet ingredients are added. Lemon zest and juice lend a bright, tangy flavor to this dense, moist loaf. After baking, the lemon pound cake should be golden, fairly flat on top and left to cool in the pan before flipping onto a serving platter. The glaze for this lemon pound cake is entirely optional. I like the tang the sour cream and lemon juice icing adds to the loaf and, although the glaze simple, it makes a pretty adornment for an otherwise plain cake.

Happy baking to you, friends.

This lemon pound cake is perfect for breakfast or dessert.

Lemon Pound Cake

Prep time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Cook time: 45 minutes

45 minutes Total time: 55 minutes

55 minutes Yield: 1 loaf

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup sugar, see notes

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

3 tablespoons lemon juice

For the glaze:

1 3/4 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon sour cream (buttermilk can be substituted in a pinch)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a loaf pan with baking spray and set aside. In a large bowl or the bowl of a stand mixer, cream the butter and sugar together on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3-4 minutes. Scrape the sides of the bowl and add the eggs one at a time, scraping the sides of the bowl and then beating an additional minute to incorporate. Stir in the vanilla and lemon zest. In a small bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Add half of the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and stir on low until almost combined. Add half of the milk and the lemon juice and stir to almost combine. Repeat this process with the remaining dry and wet ingredients, and fold with a rubber spatula to incorporate the last bits of ingredients. Do not over-mix. Pour batter into the prepared pan and bake for about 40-45 minutes or until an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Allow cake to cool in the pan for about 20 minutes and then invert onto a cooling rack to cool completely.

To prepare the glaze:

When you’re ready to prepare the glaze, whisk together all the ingredients until a viscous glaze forms. Add more powdered sugar to thicken it and more sour cream or lemon juice to thin it out. Drizzle over top of the prepared cake and enjoy.

Notes:

For an ultra dense and moist cake, add up to ½ cup of brown sugar to this recipe. This is a delicious addition, but I decided to keep it light for you all. Make the adjustment if you prefer.

Kate Wood’s recipes can be found on her Wood and Spoon blog and on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.