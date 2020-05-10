Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey kicks off Hospital Week with message to health care workers

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey joined the Alabama Hospital Association in offering thanks and praise to health care workers at the start of National Hospital Week.

Ivey noted the vital role everyone plays at a hospital to keep it functioning, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You often work long hours and take on tasks that may not even fall under your title, but you do so with empathy and great resolve,” Ivey said. “During this health crisis, you’ve proven time and time again that you care about your patients’ health and wellness, even at the cost of your own.”

Ivey also drew attention to the Ribbons of Hope campaign that she launched last month as a way for individuals to show support for health care workers and others providing essential services during the COVID-19 crisis.

The hospital association is offering a number of resources during National Hospital Week, which runs May 10-16, including ways to send thanks to local hospitals and downloadable coloring sheets.

The association also released its own video: