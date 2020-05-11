Alabama has many quality programs preparing the next wave of nurses

The national recognition week to celebrate nurses may be coming to an end, but the observation will continue beyond this week, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The appreciation of those that decide to go into the field of nursing and other medical fields is recognized now more than ever,” said Ronica Thomas, professor of biology, and Arts and Sciences division chair at Trenholm State Community College in Montgomery. “Our health care workers are on the front line fighting for our safety and health during this pandemic. It is an absolute joy to watch our students enter these fields. They become superheroes in their scrubs, and I along with the rest of the faculty are honored to teach them before they put on their capes.”

What is being seen playing out with the COVID-19 crisis validates why many choose to go into the nursing profession. Though perhaps none bargained for graduating into a global pandemic, the desire to help those who are sick and in need of comfort and healing is apparent.

Matalia Conner, a graduate nursing student at UAB, said helping others is what drives her.

“I chose to go into the field of nursing because of the endless opportunities to help make a difference in someone’s life medically,” she said. “Not only healing when they are ill but identifying triggers to avoid further sickness and promote healthy lifestyles.”

Matalia Conner (contributed) Rachel Moody (contributed)

Troy University senior nursing student Rachel Moody’s decision to go into nursing was personal. Her father was diagnosed with dementia and toward the end of his life, she was right there helping to care for him.

“This is what really solidified that becoming a nurse was what I was meant to do,” Moody said. “I was also able to see how the nurses were with him, which helped me to understand that I want to always be a nurse that is compassionate and caring to both my patient and their family.”

Alabama has a plethora of schools geared to creating the next generation of nursing professionals on all levels, from licensed practical nurse (LPN) certificates to doctoral degrees. These institutes have achieved a passing rate of more than 75% on the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) in 2019, according to the Alabama Board of Nursing.

The following are accredited Alabama colleges with nursing programs: