James Spann: Cool night ahead for Alabama, much warmer weather in coming days

BLUE SKY: Temperatures are in the 65- to 73-degree range across north and central Alabama this afternoon, still well below the average high of 80. The air is dry and the sky is clear. Tonight will be cool and dry, with a low in the 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Look for a warming trend in the days ahead. We rise into the mid-70s Tuesday, low 80s Wednesday and mid-80s Thursday and Friday. The weather will be dry for most of the state, although a few isolated showers could show up over far west or north Alabama late in the week. Days will be partly sunny, nights mostly fair.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The weekend looks warm and mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-80s both days and showers should be few and far between.

NEXT WEEK: An upper ridge will bring summer-like weather to the state, with highs in the 87- to 91-degree range along with continued dry conditions. There’s no sign of any significant rain or severe weather here anytime soon.

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: A terrifying F5 tornado ripped through downtown Waco, Texas, killing 114 people and injuring nearly 600 more. More than 850 homes, 600 businesses and 2,000 cars were destroyed or severely damaged. Losses were estimated at $41 million. The tornado is the deadliest in Texas history and the 10th deadliest in the U.S.

ON THIS DATE IN 1970: A devastating tornado struck Lubbock, Texas. The tornado, the second of two that struck the city that night, touched down around 9:30 at night southwest of downtown and moved northeast, causing terrible damage along its path, until it lifted around the Lubbock Municipal Airport shortly after 10 p.m. The tornado killed 26 people and injured more than 1,500 along its 8.5-mile track while covering about 15 square miles of Lubbock.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.