James Spann: Summer-like warmth arrives in Alabama later this week

James Spann forecasts another delightful day for Alabama before a warm-up begins from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL DAY AHEAD: A cold front passed through Alabama in dry fashion last night, and we are forecasting another beautiful day across the Deep South. With ample sunshine, expect a high close to 70 degrees this afternoon with low humidity levels. The average high for May 11 at Birmingham is 80.

REST OF THE WEEK: The upper trough over the eastern U.S. will be replaced by an upper ridge, and accordingly temperatures will begin to warm up. The high will be in the mid-70s Tuesday, followed by low 80s Wednesday. Mid-80s are likely Thursday and Friday as the warm-up continues. Most of Alabama will be dry through the week, although a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out near the Mississippi and Tennessee borders late in the week.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A very quiet pattern continues with summer-like temperatures. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s with a partly sunny sky. The best chance of rain will stay west and north of Alabama, although a few isolated showers could pop up over the far western and northern counties of our state.

NEXT WEEK: The very warm, dry pattern will likely continue with an upper ridge over the region. Highs will remain well up in the 80s with little if any chance of meaningful rain for a decent part of the week. There’s no sign of any severe weather issues here over the next seven to 10 days.

SUNDAY MORNING: Winter’s last gasp brought some very cold readings to our state. Lows for May 10 included:

Black Creek (near Gadsden) — 31. Vic Bell reports “my first May freeze here in 20 years of record-keeping. I’ve had frost as late as May 22.”

Little River Falls — 31

Heflin — 35

Haleyville — 35

Gadsden — 35

Pell City — 36

Weaver — 36

Sylacauga — 37

Coker — 38

Anniston — 39 (a new record low for May 10; the old record was 40, in 1966)

Huntsville — 39

Alexander City — 39

Selma — 39

Birmingham — 40 (within 2 degrees of the May 10 record low, 38, set in 1966)

Tuscaloosa — 42 (within 1 degree of the May 10 record low, 41, set in 1966 and 1984)

Marion — 40

Northport — 42

Muscle Shoals — 43

Montgomery — 44 (within 1 degree of the May 10 record low, 43, set in 1906)

Troy — 44

Mobile — 55

ON THIS DATE IN 1953: A terrifying F5 tornado ripped through downtown Waco, Texas, killing 114 people and injuring nearly 600 more. More than 850 homes, 600 businesses and 2,000 cars were destroyed or severely damaged. Losses were estimated at $41 million. The tornado is the deadliest in Texas history and the 10th deadliest in the U.S.

ON THIS DATE IN 1970: A devastating tornado struck Lubbock, Texas. The tornado, the second of two that struck the city that night, touched down around 9:30 at night southwest of downtown and moved northeast, causing terrible damage along its path, until it lifted around the Lubbock Municipal Airport shortly after 10 p.m. The tornado killed 26 people and injured more than 1,500 along its 8.5-mile track while covering about 15 square miles of Lubbock.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show any time on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.