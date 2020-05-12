Main Street Alabama helps small businesses, keeps downtowns viable during pandemic

The mission statement is only four words: Creating jobs. Keeping character.

The work of Main Street Alabama is crucial during normal times, even more so during the pandemic. More than two dozen communities rely on guidance and support from the nonprofit organization.

“Main Street Alabama has been extraordinarily proactive during the COVID crisis, sharing daily information, strategies, webinars and other educational programs,” said Paul Carruthers, a Regions banker and longtime board member of the statewide organization. “There has been a sharing of ideas on how to assist small businesses in Main Street communities (and) how to change and increase marketing efforts, and educating small businesses on how to increase sales via online avenues and promotions.”

Founded a little more than a decade ago, Main Street Alabama stresses public-private partnerships, job-creation strategies and new investments to revitalize business districts. The program has had big successes, like those in downtown Gadsden.

But the pandemic creates a whole new challenge.

“Main Street Alabama is working with our communities on the next chapter – what will our new normal look like?” said Mary Helmer, Main Street Alabama president.

In helping small businesses prepare, Main Street is focusing on three key areas.

“This includes funding, online sales and marketing assistance, and merchandising for a safe shopping environment. That will be our focus moving forward,” Helmer said.

While outreach varies from community to community, Main Street chapters are coming up with creative ways to help, including these examples.

‘We are poised to endure’

In Wetumpka, a short commute from the state capital of Montgomery, Main Street Executive Director Jenny Stubbs understands the frustrations of local business owners. She and her husband own Frios Gourmet Pops in the downtown district adjacent to the Coosa River.

“We are continually touching base with downtown businesses, and that will remain a priority,” Stubbs said. “Keeping our revitalization initiatives in the public eye has been a priority, as well. Unfortunately, our two largest fundraisers, along with two community events, had to be postponed or canceled, which is obviously disconcerting.”

Not to be deterred, members of Main Street Wetumpka created a downtown dance-off tour of Wetumpka that quickly went viral and helps keeps spirits up.

With video conferencing becoming the norm – for businesses, students and friends just keeping up – Main Street created downtown Wetumpka backgrounds that can be used free of charge.

Before the pandemic, Main Street completed some landscaping projects, including the Alleyway, part of the new Tulotoma Snail Trail of greenspace. In addition, Main Street complemented the city’s downtown revitalization efforts by funding and selecting six benches to complement the streetscape. Daily, people are getting out and enjoying the downtown district, working to keep a safe social distance.

“After decades of deterioration, including a stalled streetscape and a tornado, I feel like we are poised to endure,” Stubbs said. “I have every reason to be optimistic despite the very real challenges and uncertainty taking place.”