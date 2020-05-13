Alabama NewsCenter wins eight Hermes Awards

An international communications and marketing organization has recognized Alabama NewsCenter for excellence.

Alabama NewsCenter won eight Hermes Creative Awards from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) in this year’s competition.

The Alabama-based digital news platform sharing “Good News From Home,” earned a Platinum Award in Video Editing for a video profile of Ron Buford, a longtime Alabama Power employee who as a boy in Birmingham took part in some of the civil rights era’s defining moments.

Ron Buford recalls being a child in Birmingham civil rights movement from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Three Gold Awards were achieved in the following:

Bobby Horton is an Alabama Music Maker providing soundtrack to Ken Burns documentaries from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

“Being a Platinum or Gold Winner is a tremendous achievement,” AMCP wrote in its letter to award winners.

Alabama NewsCenter also received four Honorable Mention Awards for Mobile Website, Email Communication, Corporate Image and Video for the Web.

“Our team shares a love for our state and a strong desire to tell Alabama’s good news from home,” said Alabama NewsCenter editor Mike Tomberlin. “These awards from our peers validate the stories we share of people doing things both great and small to make a difference as we all work to elevate Alabama.”

Alabama NewsCenter won a platinum Hermes Award. (Hermes Creative Awards) Alabama NewsCenter won three gold Hermes Creative Awards. (Hermes Creative Awards) Alabama NewsCenter was recognized with eight Hermes Creative Awards. (Hermes Creative Awards)

Hermes Creative Awards is an international competition for creative professionals who conceive, write and design products for traditional and emerging media. The awards recognize outstanding work in the industry and promote the philanthropic efforts of marketing and communication professionals.

AMCP administers the awards. The organization is comprised of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital media production and freelance professionals from across the globe.

AMCP expected about 6,000 entries from the U.S. and around the world in this year’s Hermes competition. Judges for the competition are industry professionals who seek to honor companies and individuals whose talent reflects a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as an industry benchmark.