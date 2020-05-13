New design of freshwater fishing license plate now available

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announces that its freshwater fishing distinctive license plate has been redesigned and is now available through probate offices statewide. The new design replaces the original freshwater fishing license plate (tan background) and features an Alabama bass and white crappie on a blue underwater background. The vehicle tag can be personalized with up to six alphanumeric characters.

The cost for the new license plate is $50 annually. Proceeds from the sale of the license plate will support freshwater habitat enhancement, aquatic wildlife species protection and restoration, conservation education, bass genetic research, sport fish disease research, invasive species management and public water fish stockings.

Please join the effort to fund aquatic wildlife management and protection by purchasing a freshwater fishing distinctive license plate for your vehicle. For more information about the license plate, please contact your local probate office or the ADCNR Fisheries Section at (334) 242-3471.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit www.outdooralabama.com.