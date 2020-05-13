Sweet Grown Alabama launches searchable database for local farm products

Customers who want to buy locally grown products can now find the information at their fingertips, thanks to Sweet Grown Alabama.

The state’s agricultural branding program has launched a new online database and website at www.sweetgrownalabama.org.

Click on the site to find farmers in your area. Each farmer profile includes their location, products grown, social media links, website links and how to buy their products.

“Now more than ever, consumers want to buy local and support local farmers,” said Sweet Grown Alabama Director Ellie Watson. “We are excited to provide this service to consumers who have a heightened desire for local products during COVID-19.”

Farmer profiles feature a snapshot with each farm’s story and any special growing practices. Search the database by zip code or by agricultural products.

“The mission of Sweet Grown Alabama is to connect farmers and families, and this database does just that,” Watson said. “When you purchase Sweet Grown Alabama products, you get better quality, better health benefits and help the state’s economy. You know who is growing your products and how they are being grown. It’s really a win-win for consumers and farmers.” Watson said that Sweet Grown Alabama looks forward to rescheduling their celebration of Alabama farmers, previously planned for May 20 in Montgomery, at a later date.

Consumers will find recipes and resources on the Sweet Grown Alabama program website.

Farmers, restaurants, markets and stores that want to be listed in the database can apply online for Sweet Grown Alabama program membership by clicking the Join Now on the site.

In addition to being included on the database, members can utilize the Sweet Grown Alabama logo on their products and take advantage of marketing support. Any product grown in Alabama or made with at least 50 percent Alabama-grown ingredients is eligible to bear the logo and to be featured in the database. Get more details at www.sweetgrownalabama.org or by calling Watson at (334) 399-7748.