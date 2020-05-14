Alabama Power and B.A.S.S. award scholarships to two Alabama students

Two Alabama students were each awarded a $5,000 scholarship from B.A.S.S. and Alabama Power, the companies announced today.

“We are proud to partner with Alabama Power to support students who want to further their education in a trade,” said B.A.S.S. CEO Bruce Akin. “And, we’re even more pleased to provide additional scholarship opportunities for students.”

Alexis Grandstaff of Headland and Tanner Shelton of Warrior are the recipients.

Grandstaff is completing her junior year at Headland High School while taking dual enrollment classes at Wallace Community College in Dothan.

“I am so grateful for the opportunities this scholarship gives me to further my education,” said Grandstaff. “After completing my time at Wallace Community College, I plan to achieve a bachelor of science degree and then apply to an ARC-PA program to become a pediatric physician assistant. My ultimate goal is to return to Dothan and work for a pediatric clinic.”

Grandstaff has been an active member of the Headland High School bass team the past five seasons, after she began competing for the team in the seventh grade. In addition to serving as president of the Headland bass team, Grandstaff is a Headland High School ambassador and is involved in the Student Government Association, National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and yearbook staff.

Tanner Shelton, a senior at Hayden High School, will enroll this fall at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, where he will join the bass fishing team. Shelton has been fishing for his high school team since seventh grade and looks forward to continuing that competition during the next phase of his education.

“I appreciate receiving this scholarship as it gives me the opportunity to continue my education, along with pursuing my fishing goals,” Shelton said. “I am amazed at the growth of high school fishing that I have seen in the past four years, and it is a great thing that students can receive scholarships because of the sport.”

Shelton is highly involved in his community, both through his involvement with the Leo Club and service projects through the fishing team. Shelton marks the most impactful event he has worked with as the annual Kampfire For The King, which takes kids in foster care out fishing.

As an officer with the fishing team, Shelton has participated in lake and roadside cleanup efforts as well as habitat conservation projects.

“Congratulations to Alexis and Tanner for this acknowledgement of their hard work in the classroom and commitment to their community,” said Alabama Power CEO Mark Crosswhite. “These scholarships continue to help students develop the high-demand skills needed for a career in the future workforce of Alabama, and we are proud to partner with B.A.S.S. to make it happen.”

This is the third consecutive year that Alabama Power and B.A.S.S. have awarded these scholarships. Applications were open to students attending, or planning to attend, a technical school or community college in Alabama. The winners must reside in an Alabama Power service area and be a member of a B.A.S.S. High School Club or the B.A.S.S. Nation, a worldwide network of affiliated B.A.S.S. clubs whose members are active in conservation initiatives and youth programs.

The scholarship recipients are able to apply the award toward tuition, textbooks or living expenses.