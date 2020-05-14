Get into the swing of spring with Can’t Miss Alabama and the virtual Cahaba Lily Festival

Shift from physical to virtual events for a safe spring weekend.

Cahaba Lily Virtual Event is Saturday

The 31st annual Cahaba Lily Festival will take place Saturday, May 16 as a virtual event. The live stream will begin at 9:10 a.m. on Facebook, YouTube or cahabalily.com. The world’s leading authority on the Cahaba lily, Larry Davenport of Samford University, will headline the program. The awarding of the Kae Canon Allen Memorial Award, the crowning of Miss Cahaba Lily and presentations by the Friends of the Cahaba River National Wildlife Refuge, the Cahaba River Society, Nature Conservancy, Alabama Cooperative Extension System and the Bibb County Citizens for Wildflowers are among the events. The virtual festival will end with a view of the lilies. Admission is free, but donations are accepted to help keep the Cahaba Lily Center operating. For information, call 205-202-0501 or message [email protected].

Virtual Gumbo Gala

The 15th Annual Gumbo Gala benefiting Episcopal Place in Birmingham is underway through Monday, May 18. The gala showcases local restaurants in lieu of attending the Gumbo Gala. Participating restaurants are here. Vote for your favorite restaurant and consider purchasing a virtual ticket or making a donation at gumbogala.com or on Facebook.

Home learning with Louie the Lightning Bug

Keep kids learning and engaged with “Learn with Louie,” a website filled with electrical safety activities and videos. The Louie the Lightning Bug character was developed for Alabama Power in 1983 to introduce electrical safety to children. Follow this link to learn with Louie.

Birmingham Heart Walk goes virtual

Heart and stroke survivors will participate in the Birmingham Heart Walk on Saturday, June 13 through virtual activities. Because of social distancing, survivors and team members can walk around the neighborhood or get moving in their homes. Wear a Heart Walk shirt and post photos and videos by using #BhamHeartWalk. Friends and family may join through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Proceeds will support research, heart health, advocacy, CPR training and programs to promote better health. To register, go to www.birminghamheartwalk.org. Visit www2.heart.org or download the Heart Walk mobile app to learn more.

Alabama Symphony Orchestra

Stay connected with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra (ASO) while you are physically isolating and social distancing. ASO is offering a variety of resources, including teaching guides, music education and lesson plans. Visit the website for more information: alabamasymphony.org/learning.

