James Spann: Warm days, only isolated showers for Alabama through the weekend

RADAR CHECK: We have a few small, isolated showers near the Mississippi border this afternoon; they are moving north. But the rest of the state is warm and dry with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures are generally in the 83- to 88-degree range.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: The weather won’t change much — partly sunny, warm days and fair nights. Showers will remain few and far between. Highs will remain mostly in the 84- to 89-degree range; a few spots could touch 90 Sunday afternoon. Odds of any one spot getting wet on these three days will remain in the 10% to 20% range.

NEXT WEEK: Global models now suggest a deep upper low will form over the Southeast early in the week. This feature could very well bring a better chance of showers to Alabama by Sunday night and Monday, but amounts will still be light, generally less than one-quarter inch. Highs will also drop back into the 70s for the first half of the week, then return to the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

TROPICS: A trough of low pressure over the Straits of Florida is expected to develop into tropical or subtropical storm Arthur over the weekend. It will move northeast and will have potential to bring rough surf and rip currents to parts of the East Coast. No issues for the Gulf Coast.

This is a preseason system; the hurricane season for the Atlantic basin technically begins June 1.

ON THIS DATE IN 1923: An early-morning, violent estimated F5 tornado cut a 45-mile path of destruction through Howard and Mitchell counties in Texas. Twenty-three people lost their lives and 250 sustained injuries. The path width of the tornado reached 1.5 miles at one point, and entire farms were “wiped off the face of the earth.”

