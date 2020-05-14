NASCAR reschedules Talladega Superspeedway’s Geico 500 for Father’s Day

NASCAR says it will race at Talladega Superspeedway on June 21 as the sport restarts its season after the COVID-19 pandemic stalled competitions in March.

NASCAR on Thursday released its next wave of races in the realigned 2020 schedule, all of which will be held without fans in attendance as restrictions and safeguards related to the pandemic remain in effect.

💌 TO: Our 'Dega family

FROM: President Brian Crichton pic.twitter.com/0KKFenxyim — Talladega Superspeedway (@TalladegaSuperS) May 14, 2020

“As we prepare for our return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, the industry has been diligent in building the return-to-racing schedule,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “We are eager to expand our schedule while continuing to work closely with the local governments in each of the areas we will visit. We thank the many government officials for their guidance, as we share the same goal in our return – the safety for our competitors and the communities in which we race.”

Thursday’s updated schedule includes a weeknight race under the lights at Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday, June 10, followed by races at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway – all tracks that saw their races postponed due to coronavirus and all tracks within driving distance of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based shops.

Five NASCAR Xfinity Series events and two NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races were confirmed as well, including a race in each class at Talladega Superspeedway on June 20.

In addition, NASCAR announced the postponement of events at Kansas Speedway (May 30-31), Michigan International Speedway (June 5-7), plus stand-alone events for the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Mid-Ohio (May 30) and the Gander Trucks at Texas Motor Speedway (June 5).

All national series events and a NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race scheduled for Iowa Speedway this season have been canceled. The NASCAR Xfinity race at the .875-mile Iowa track that was scheduled for June 13 has been reassigned to Homestead-Miami Speedway for Sunday, June 14. NASCAR officials indicated that the realignment of Iowa Speedway’s other national series events will be announced at a later date.

NASCAR says it will continue to collaborate with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials to create a comprehensive plan to ensure the health and safety of competitors and surrounding communities at the above events. Event procedures will be significantly modified in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and state and local governments — including hosting one-day shows at the tracks.

Other adjustments include mandating the use of protective equipment, health screenings for all individuals before entering the facility and maintaining social distancing protocols throughout the event.