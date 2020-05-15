Bellingrath Gardens reopens to public

Portions of Mobile’s Bellingrath Gardens and Home (BGH) reopened to the public Friday, almost two months after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, BGH announced a phased reopening plan. The first phase takes effect today with the gardens and gift shop opening daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while the home will remain temporarily closed. The Magnolia Café will be open for drinks only.

BGH said the reopening adheres to COVID-19 safety guidelines and procedures recommended by government and health officials. These guidelines include social distancing of at least 6 feet, hand sanitizer stations and protective shields in buildings, masks for employees who interact with the public and hourly cleanings of restrooms, door handles and other surfaces. Guests are welcome to bring their own masks and hand sanitizer.

Details about the safety precautions are available online at bellingrath.org.