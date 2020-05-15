Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce to host virtual job fair on May 19

The Mobile Area Chamber is going virtual, and its first public event will be a job fair via Zoom. The free, hour-long event is set for Tuesday, May 19, beginning at 9 a.m.

“The Chamber saw a need to assist those in Mobile who were dislocated from their jobs due to COVID-19 and wanted to help by connecting them with local employers who are hiring,” says Cheryl Nicholls, the Mobile Area Chamber’s director of education and workforce development.

The meeting is limited to the first 100 people and will be recorded and posted to our website. Registration is available here.

Participating employers include Buffalo Rock, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Pilot Catastrophe and Walmart Distribution Center. Company representatives will discuss job openings, employee benefits and how to apply.

There are more than 500 jobs available, and they include:

Buffalo Rock : account merchandiser and delivery driver

: account merchandiser and delivery driver Ingalls : pipefitting, pipe welding, structural welding, ship fitting, joiners (carpentry), sheet metal, industrial painters / blasters and electricians

: pipefitting, pipe welding, structural welding, ship fitting, joiners (carpentry), sheet metal, industrial painters / blasters and electricians Pilot Catastrophe : licensed adjusters and CMS processor inspectors

: licensed adjusters and CMS processor inspectors Walmart: material handling (loading and unloading) and power equipment operators

Employers who are interested in participating in future efforts can contact Nicholls at [email protected].

The Mobile Area Chamber created a web page for COVID-19 resources and continues to host conference calls with community experts who cover pertinent topics for business owners and managers. Find those resources and calls here: https://mobilechamber.com/covid19-resources/.