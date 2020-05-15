“I wouldn’t be alive if it wasn’t for Victory Health Partners.”

Kim Garrett, director at Victory Health Partners, has heard patients utter that statement multiple times. That testimony is the reason she works at the health care facility in Mobile.

What started out 18 years ago as a primary health clinic is now a multi-specialty clinic offering mental health care, dental care, OBGYN, orthopedic services and more to underserved communities.

“Victory Health Partners was started in 2003 by Dr. Robert Lightfoot,” Garrett said. “He was a surgeon in Mobile and after he did some mission work for underserved communities, he was inspired to serve his own community.”

Victory Health Partners is an Alabama Bright Light in COVID-19 darkness from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Since the COVID-19 health crisis began, Garrett and the staff at Victory Health Partners have seen an increase in demand for their services.

“We are definitely seeing an uptick in patient numbers since the COVID-19 outbreak. So while we’re increasing the care we’re providing, we are also missing opportunities like our biggest annual fundraiser,” Garrett said. “Being an essential business, we are happy to keep our doors open. Our staff and volunteers have been absolutely amazing.”

Victory Health Partners depends on the generosity of donors like the Alabama Power Foundation, which is dedicated to supporting hundreds of nonprofits across the state.

“Alabama Power Foundation provided us with a grant for $40,000 to upgrade our X-rays from film to digital. That was huge for us and has allowed us to reduce costs,” Garrett said. “Places like the Alabama Power Foundation are essential for nonprofits like us.”

Victory Health Partners has been saving and improving people’s lives in Mobile for 18 years. (contributed) Victory Health Partners started out 18 years ago as a primary health clinic. Now the Mobile nonprofit is a multi-specialty clinic offering mental health care, dental care, OBGYN, orthopedic services and much more to underserved communities. (contributed) Victory Health Partners started out 18 years ago as a primary health clinic. Now the Mobile nonprofit is a multi-specialty clinic offering mental health care, dental care, OBGYN, orthopedic services and much more to underserved communities. (contributed) Victory Health Partners started out 18 years ago as a primary health clinic. Now the Mobile nonprofit is a multi-specialty clinic offering mental health care, dental care, OBGYN, orthopedic services and much more to underserved communities. (contributed) Victory Health Partners started out 18 years ago as a primary health clinic. Now the Mobile nonprofit is a multi-specialty clinic offering mental health care, dental care, OBGYN, orthopedic services and much more to underserved communities. (contributed) Dr. Robert Lightfoot founded Victory Health Partners in 2003 after doing mission work in underserved communities. (contributed) Victory Health Partners started out 18 years ago as a primary health clinic. Now the Mobile nonprofit is a multi-specialty clinic offering mental health care, dental care, OBGYN, orthopedic services and much more to underserved communities. (contributed)

Victory Health Partners was named with a purpose in mind, Garrett said.

“The name Victory Health Partners is definitely in our name for a reason,” she said. “The partners we have throughout the medical community, like the Alabama Power Foundation, make what we do possible. Also partners like the cardiologists, dermatologists, orthopedic surgeons and many others that we work with make our mission possible.”

In the midst of the COVID-19 health crisis, Garrett still sees positive results of the work the staff and volunteers do at Victory Health Partners.

“The lifesaving work that’s done for our clients is so incredible to see. The hope given to people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, is very important. It’s a beautiful thing to be a part of,” Garrett said. “Seeing the community come together to solve a problem this huge is just such a beautiful thing.”

As the COVID-19 health crisis continues, Victory Health Partners is hoping “victory” is another word in its name that can ultimately be declared.

For more information, visit www.victoryhealth.org.

Alabama Bright Lights captures the stories, through words, pictures and video, of some of our state’s brightest lights who are working to make Alabama an even better place to live, work and play. Award-winning journalist Karim Shamsi-Basha tells their inspiring stories. Email him comments, as well as suggestions on people to profile, at [email protected].