James Spann: Alabama stays cool for mid-May, with a few scattered showers

ON THE MAPS: An upper low will settle into northern Tennessee later today and will help to bring the chance of a few scattered showers to Alabama later today and early tonight. The best chance of showers will come from noon to 9 p.m., and odds of any one spot getting wet are in the 30% to 40% range. Otherwise today will feature a mix of sun and clouds, and temperatures will be below average for mid-May, with highs only in the mid 70s for north Alabama. The average high for May 19 at Birmingham is 82.

REST OF THE WEEK: There won’t be much change Wednesday — a partly sunny sky with a few scattered showers by afternoon. The high will be in the 76- to 80-degree range for most communities. But the upper low lifts out and the weather warms up later in the week, with low 80s Thursday and mid 80s Friday. Enough moisture will linger for a few scattered showers or storms each day, mostly during the afternoon and evening.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday with partly sunny days and mostly fair nights. Again, we will have a few random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms both days. Odds of any one spot getting wet are around 25% over the weekend. Very typical weather for mid to late May in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: Afternoon temperatures will be in the 87- to 90-degree range most of the week, humidity levels will be fairly high and the risk of widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast. There’s no sign of any really organized rain for now.

ARTHUR: Tropical Storm Arthur, with winds of 60 mph, will become post-tropical later today in the Atlantic, well east of the coast of North Carolina. The system will begin to drift south and should dissipate later this week. The rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet.

The official start of the hurricane season is June 1. After Arthur, the names will be Bertha, Cristobal, Dolly, Edouard, Fay, Gonzalo, Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky and Wilfred.

ON THIS DATE IN 1780: This was the infamous “dark day” in New England tradition. At noon, it was nearly as dark as night. Chickens went to roost, and many people were fearful of divine wrath. The “dark day” was caused by forest fires to the west of New England.

