Alabama Crimson Tide video uses Nick Saban, Big Al in offering COVID-19 tips

You don’t have to see Nick Saban’s mouth move to know he’s talking to you.

In a new public service announcement from the University of Alabama, Saban admonishes University of Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al for not maintaining proper social distancing and for not wearing a mask. Associate athletics director for sports medicine Jeff Allen then steps in to explain the six-foot rule to Big Al and takes him to get fitted for a jumbo-sized mask.

“All of us want to make sure we play football this fall,” Saban, wearing a Crimson Tide face mask, says at the end of the PSA before offering COVID-19 guidance.

Watch it below.

