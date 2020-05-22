ALDOT is lifting all temporary construction-related lane closures on Alabama interstates for holiday weekend

The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) is lifting all temporary construction-related lane closures on Alabama interstates starting after noon on Friday, May 22 and continuing through 11:59 p.m., Monday, May 25 due to the expected increase in traffic volume.

Although ALDOT construction zones will be closed during the holiday weekend, drivers should remain alert around work and reduced-speed zones.

Public health and social distancing guidelines will remain in effect, and drivers are encouraged to comply.

ALDOT rest areas and welcome centers will remain open. Throughout the day, staff will sanitize areas used by travelers.

ALDOT recommends buckling your seatbelt, driving slowly and keeping in the right lane except to pass while traveling. The ALGO Traffic app can be downloaded to assist motorists while traveling.

For more information, visit www.dot.state.al.us [dot.state.al.us].