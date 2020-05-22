James Spann: Sun, scattered storms for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: As is typically the case in late May, this day is very warm and humid, and we have random, scattered showers and thunderstorms in progress. They are moving east, and heavier storms are capable of producing small hail and gusty winds.

Away from the storms, temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s, and it finally feels like late May. Storms will taper off once the sun goes down.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND: The weather won’t change much over the weekend. Look for warm, humid days with a mix of sun and clouds and the risk of random, scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Most (but not necessarily all) of the storms will come from around 1 until 9 p.m. Highs will remain in the 87- to 91-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: The primary jet stream across north America will remain well to the north and the weather stays the same — partly sunny, warm, humid days with pop-up storms, mostly during the afternoon and evening. Highs will be mostly in the mid to upper 80s.

The new Climate Prediction Center outlook issued this afternoon suggests temperatures near or slightly below average for May 30-June 5.

SOUTHWEST ALABAMA DROUGHT: The latest Drought Monitor issued this week continues to show severe drought conditions over the southern half of Mobile and Baldwin counties in southwest Alabama.

ON THIS DATE IN 2011: Less than one month after the generational tornado outbreak on April 27 that killed 252 people in Alabama, a supercell thunderstorm tracked from extreme southeast Kansas into far southwest Missouri produced an EF-5 tornado over Joplin, Missouri, causing incredible devastation and a tragic loss of life. This storm, along with others, generated additional tornadoes, wind damage and flash flooding across far southwest Missouri.

A large portion of Joplin was devastated by an EF-5 (greater than 200 mph) tornado, resulting in 158 fatalities and more than 1,000 injured. The Joplin tornado is the deadliest since modern record-keeping began in 1950 and is ranked seventh among the deadliest tornadoes in U.S. history.

