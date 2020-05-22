Pork Chop Sandwich one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

When the state told Slay Johnson he would have to convert to carry-out only due to COVID-19, the owner of 13th Street Bar-B-Q in Phenix City was concerned.

“Really, we had no idea if we were going to have to let go of people,” Johnson said. “I was expecting maybe 40-50% of cutting back.”

However, the customer response was so great and the support so enormous that Johnson was “pleasantly surprised” and everyone has kept working without a cut in hours or pay.

Pork Chop Sandwich at 13th Street Bar-B-Q one of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

Johnson’s dad turned his hobby of smoking and grilling into 13th Street Bar-B-Q in the late 1980s. It was one day after cooking a whole tenderloin that he decided to slice it thick and put it on a sandwich.

That Pork Chop Sandwich is now a favorite on the menu and has earned a spot on the 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama list curated by the Alabama Department of Tourism.

And, yes, it’s available for takeout.