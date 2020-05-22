The Grilling King: Sweet Grilled Pineapple Cake

There is always residual heat left when you’ve finished grilling meat and vegetables for the main course.

Well, with a few pantry ingredients and your favorite firm cake (I used pound cake), you can put that heat to good use with this simple dessert.

It’s so simple that it didn’t even have a name, so my children have dubbed it “Sweet Grilled Pineapple Cake” and that works for me. Add it to your menu when you’re firing up the grill this holiday weekend.

If you would like to see your favorite recipe on The Grilling King, send it to us: [email protected].

When he’s not The Grilling King, Ryan Brown is co-host of “The JOX Roundtable” on WJOX-FM 94.5 sports talk radio in Birmingham weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. You can follow The Grilling King on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest and subscribe to his YouTube channel.