Recipe: Cookies and cream sheet cake

If you’ve been following my recipes for any period of time, you’re aware of my love for all things Oreo, from my classic Oreo Delight to Oreo Icebox Cake to No-Churn Oreo Ice Cream to Oreo Pound Cake to Easiest Oreo Cheesecake to Oreo Chewies. And that’s not all of them. I just love the intensely chocolate cookies and that decadent creme filling. And apparently I’m not the only one. Oreos have been the most popular-selling cookie in the U.S. since they were introduced in 1912.

My other love, when it comes to sweet treats, is a sheet cake. They’re easier than layer cake, and they taste just as amazing.

So I’ve decided to combine the two and create this Cookies and Cream Sheet Cake. We start with a boxed white cake mix and stir in crushed Oreo cookies and then top it with a delicious butter cream frosting flavored with more Oreo cookies. It’s an enticing Oreo overload. But somehow just perfect.

Now, every time I post a new sheet cake recipe, I get comments and emails saying, “this isn’t a sheet cake.” They’re expecting, I suppose, a full sheet-pan-sized cake that would be about 18 x 26 – that’s a lot of cake. Well, a 9 x 13 is about a quarter of a full sheet cake – which, I think, still makes it a sheet cake. But the name refers more to the fact that it’s not a layer cake rather than the size.

Regardless of what I call it, I bet you’ll call it delicious. Y’all enjoy.

Cookies and Cream Sheet Cake

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Serves: 8 to 10

Ingredients

1 (14.3-ounce) package Oreo cookies

1 (15.25-ounce) box white cake mix

1 cup milk

1/3 cup vegetable oil

3 large eggs

For the frosting

3/4 cup unsalted butter (room temperature)

6 cups powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon almond extract

1/3 cup heavy whipping cream

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray a 9 x 13-inch baking pan with nonstick cooking spray. Place the cookies in a gallon-size zip top bag and crush them with a rolling pin or meat mallet. You want them to be broken up well, but not pulverized. Set aside. In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, milk, vegetable oil and eggs. Use a mixer to mix it well — about two minutes. Measure out about 2 cups of the crushed cookies and stir them into the batter. Pour the mixture into the prepared baking pan and bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Set aside and cool completely. Once the cake is cool, make the frosting by using a mixer to beat the butter until smooth. Gradually add the powdered sugar, mixing well after each addition. Scrape down the sides of the bowl and mix well. Add the extracts and mix well. Gradually add the whipping cream until the frosting is near spreading consistency. Stir in the remaining cookie crumbs. Add additional whipping cream if it’s too thick to spread or some additional powdered sugar if it’s too thin. Spread the frosting over the cake.

This recipe originally appeared on SouthernBite.com. For more great recipes, visit the website or check out ”The Southern Bite Cookbook.”