Scott Martin: Hot, humid weekend for Alabama, with scattered afternoon showers, storms

DENSE FOG ADVISORY: A Dense Fog Advisory is up for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Hale, Jefferson, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Montgomery, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tallapoosa and Tuscaloosa counties until 9 a.m.

SUMMERTIME PATTERN FOR THE WEEKEND: Saturday morning starts off with mostly cloudy skies, but those clouds should dissipate rather quickly and leave us with a good bit of sunshine for the late morning through the early afternoon. We are expecting some scattered showers and storms to form during the main heating of the day, with the highest coverage occurring during the afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the mid-80s to the lower 90s from northwest to southeast.

The story will be much the same for Sunday — a good bit of sun to start, but convective clouds build during the heating of the day. Scattered afternoon to early evening showers and storms will be possible again. Highs will be in the mid-80s to the lower 90s from northwest to southeast.

NO CHANGE FOR MEMORIAL DAY: Monday brings a near rinse-and repeat forecast. We’ll start with a good bit of sunshine, but the afternoon heat will bring developing convective clouds and the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid-80s to the lower 90s from northwest to southeast.

TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: As the main weather action stays off to our north with the main jet stream, our weather in Alabama will sound like a broken record for the rest of the week. Each day will mainly start off with a decent amount of sunshine, but we’ll have a chance of those typical summertime-type scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be just a touch cooler as temperatures top out in the mid to upper 80s each day.

TROPICS: The start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is only nine days away, but we have already seen Tropical Storm Arthur form well before the start. The good news is that we are not expecting any tropical cyclone activity to form throughout the next five days across the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea or the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

ON THIS DAY IN 1987: A powerful tornado virtually wiped the small southwest Texas community of Saragosa off the map. The twister destroyed 85% of the structures in the town, killing 30 people and injuring 121 others in the town with a population of 183. The tornado hurled trucks and autos through adobe and wood-frame homes, with some vehicles blown 500 feet.

