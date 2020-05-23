University of Alabama’s OLLI provides free online educational opportunities for adults

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Alabama’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is offering free online educational opportunities for adults throughout May.

While in-person lectures are suspended until further notice, OLLI instructors will use Zoom to provide online courses at no cost.

“OLLI is privileged to be in a position to provide educational and social opportunities online for its members and the community, some of whom are the most vulnerable to coronavirus and may be among the last of our citizens to emerge from their homes, even as social distancing guidelines are lifted in our community,” said Jennifer Anderson, OLLI director.

“Our members, like everyone else, can only spend so much time alone, cleaning their homes and reading,” she said. “They need their social network, and interactive online classes provide that along with intellectual aspects.”

OLLI courses are developed by a curriculum committee that looks for topics that are timely, newsworthy and of interest. Once identified, educators, professionals and experts are selected for instruction.

Upcoming online course topics include coronavirus, cybersecurity, nature and history, among others.

“We hope viewers will experience the education, entertainment and social benefits,” said Anderson. “OLLI students will not just ‘view’ their classes. They will participate because the classes are synchronous. Participants can speak in class, and the instructors can have discussions in addition to the lectures provided.”

A complete list of online courses and registration instructions can be found at www.olli.ua.edu/news-and-events.

This story originally appeared on the University of Alabama’s website.