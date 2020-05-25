James Spann: Hot, humid Memorial Day for Alabama

James Spann forecasts classic late May weather for Memorial Day in Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

SUN, HEAT, STORMS: Routine late May weather continues across Alabama on this Memorial Day. We expect a good supply of sunshine this morning, followed by a few random, scattered storms this afternoon. The chance of any one spot getting wet today is in the 20% to 30% range, and most of them will come from about 1 until 9 p.m.

REST OF THE WEEK: An upper trough approaching from the west should bring an increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday. The sky will be occasionally cloudy, and with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms afternoon highs will drop back into the low to mid-80s; some spots could hold in the 70s. A few strong storms are possible each day with gusty winds and small hail, but organized severe weather is not expected.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: An upper high begins to build, so showers and storms will thin out on these three days with heat levels rising. Highs will be mostly in the upper 80s; storms will be more widely spaced, and mostly during the afternoon and evening — just what you expect at the end of May in Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: With an upper ridge in place, we expect highs between 88 and 92 degrees on most days, with a decent amount of sun and the usual risk of widely scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

90 FOR BIRMINGHAM SUNDAY: Birmingham officially reached 90 degrees for the first time this year on Sunday (the high was 90 at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport). Other highs Sunday included:

Montgomery — 93

Tuscaloosa — 92

Troy — 92

Anniston — 90

Demopolis — 90

Mobile — 90

Gadsden — 89

Sylacauga — 89

Muscle Shoals — 89

Huntsville — 88

Cullman — 88

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: A rare, large and destructive EF5 tornado created a 43-mile path across Butler and Black Hawk counties in Iowa. This tornado killed eight people, injured dozens and caused several millions of dollars in damage. The tornado was nearly three-quarters of a mile wide as it moved through the southern end of Parkersburg. A third of the town was affected by devastating damage with nearly 200 homes destroyed. This storm produced the first EF5 tornado in Iowa since June 13, 1976 and only the third EF5 tornado to occur in the United States in the past 10 years.

