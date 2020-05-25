James Spann: Showers, storms become more active in Alabama Tuesday

QUIET MEMORIAL DAY: There is very little activity on radar this afternoon across Alabama; showers are hard to find so far. The sky is partly to mostly sunny and temperatures are mostly in the 87- to 91-degree range. Isolated showers and thunderstorms remain possible this evening.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: An upper trough west of the state will weaken but drift closer to Alabama. This will bring a noticeable increase in the number of showers and thunderstorms to the state during midweek. Look for occasional showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday; highs will drop into the low 80s because of clouds and rain. Some spots could hold in the 70s on a day or two when showers form early enough. Rain distribution won’t be even, but many communities will see 1 to 2 inches of rain on these three days, a chance for some beneficial rain after a dry May for most of the state.

FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms remain possible Friday, but the weather trends drier by the weekend as an unusually dry air mass builds into the Deep South. Saturday and Sunday are looking very pleasant at this point with mostly sunny days, lower humidity levels and fair, cool nights. Highs will be in the 80- to 85-degree range and lows mostly in the low 60s, with 50s possible for cooler pockets across north and central Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: The first half of the week will continue to feature a dry air mass; scattered storms will return to the forecast late in the week.

ON THIS DATE IN 2008: A rare, large and destructive EF5 tornado created a 43-mile path across Butler and Black Hawk counties in Iowa. This tornado killed eight people, injured dozens and caused several millions of dollars in damage. The tornado was nearly three-quarters of a mile wide as it moved through the southern end of Parkersburg. A third of the town was affected by devastating damage with nearly 200 homes destroyed. This storm produced the first EF5 tornado in Iowa since June 13, 1976 and only the third EF5 tornado to occur in the United States in the past 10 years.

