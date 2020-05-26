Together Assisting People hosts Birmingham drive-thru food pickup May 27

Together Assisting People (TAP) will partner with Forestwood Farm on a 10,000-box fresh fruit and vegetable giveaway in Birmingham on Wednesday, May 27, from 2-5 p.m. The 200,000-pound food giveaway is the first of its kind, according to a TAP news release. It will take place at the Legion Field bus lot on First Street.

Food pickup will be by drive-thru. Each vehicle will receive a minimum of three boxes of food. Drivers and passengers will be encouraged to stay in their vehicles at all times and no walk-ups will be allowed. Boxes will be placed in trunks of vehicles. Centers for Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines will be followed.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a time for the community to take care of one another because the effects of living in food deserts have been magnified, TAP said in the news release. Among those supporting the effort are Birmingham Park & Recreation, Jefferson County Commission, Birmingham City Council, Microsoft, Alabama Power and CommunityX.

The city of Birmingham will provide census materials to the community. In addition, there will be representatives from Modernday Fitness, Xtreme Fitness & Performance, All in One Training Academy, Jackson Performance Institute, and Step by Step Sports Training who will assist in serving the community.

TAP is an education- and career-focused mentoring program for inner-city youths. For over 10 years, it has helped student-athletes become successful outside of athletics through education, workforce development, financial literacy and serving the community.