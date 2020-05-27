Alabama Power’s Eric Bryant an unsung hero caring for others

Eric “EEZY” Bryant has spent the past 19 years working at Alabama Power to help those around him make a better life for themselves and their families. Bryant is a substation construction foreman in Western Division building new and retrofitting old substations. In a typical week, he spends four nights away from his wife while he works with his crew to ensure that their work is done safely, on budget and in the time frame laid out for completion of the substation.

When Bryant was younger, he spent summers working in construction, learning to pour concrete walls, read blueprints and help with carpentry projects for new houses. At Vestavia Hills High School, he was on four state championship baseball teams and two state championship wrestling teams, learning the value that being part of a team can bring.

Before coming to Alabama Power, Bryant was first mate on a towboat for Ingram Barge Co. This is where he first realized he wanted to lead a crew, no matter what profession. Bryant said that one of the things he likes most about his job is “the interaction with the crews and becoming like family with the guys on the road.” Helping his nine crew members while they work away from family is what makes the traveling worthwhile. He likes being someone that people can look to for answers during tough situations, both on and off the job.

Eric Bryant (right) is a substation construction foreman for Alabama Power. (Dennis Washington / Alabama NewsCenter)

When he’s not traveling for Alabama Power, Bryant and his wife volunteer at church. After the 2011 Tuscaloosa tornadoes swept through the city, his family worked to help people clean up their homes, while donating drinking water and clothes to the victims. Today, he and his wife live in Livingston but take every chance they get to travel to the Gulf Coast with their family to relax on their boat.

“This is a great career and a great company,” Bryant said. “I truly feel blessed to be where I am and to be able to do it with our great company while providing for my family.”