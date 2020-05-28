Weekend entertainment begins in Can’t Miss Alabama with great live stream concerts

Sun-kissed days are ahead.

Cedar Run Virtual 5K and Cedar Shake Fun Run

St. Elias Lebanese Food Festival, in Birmingham, is having its virtual Cedar Run 5K and Cedar Shake Fun Run this Saturday, May 30. This year’s charity will be The Exceptional Foundation in Homewood. The event is a celebration of life and a special way to give back to the community. Complete the race wherever you like — indoors, on a treadmill, run around your neighborhood or walk around the block. Share photos by tagging Cedar Run on Facebook and Instagram or email them to [email protected]. The entries will be used to award prizes. Everyone who registers by the deadline will receive a race T-shirt. Registration and fundraising will remain open through 11:59 p.m. Friday, May 29. Follow this link to learn more.

Live Nation Virtual Music

Live From Home just got bigger. Fans can stay connected to their favorite artists from around the globe and search through hundreds of live streams, new music, content, videos and performances at livenation.com/livefromhome.

This weekend’s lineup includes:

May 28, 6 p.m.: “Goodnight With Dolly” features Dolly Parton reading a series of Imagination Library books carefully chosen for appropriate content. (YouTube)

May 28, 7 p.m.: Josh Groban (YouTube)

May 29, 5 p.m.: The Dropkick Murphys performing from an empty Fenway Park, with pal Bruce Springsteen joining them remotely. The band and The Boss will be doing a double-play with two songs, one from each musical act. The live stream will be available on the Dropkick Murphys’ Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Twitch pages.

May 30, 6 p.m.: David Guetta will do a live stream performance in New York benefiting the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, Feeding America, the World Health Organization and Fondation Hôpitaux de Paris-Hôpitaux de France. It will begin after the clap for the city’s front-line workers and can be streamed via Guetta’s Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, TikTok, Instagram and VK.

Live Nation News:

Live Nation recently announced Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews. The company has committed $10 million for the fund: an initial $5 million, then matching all additional donations dollar for dollar, up to another $5 million.

Guns N’ Roses released a new limited edition Crew Nation tee. Proceeds will benefit Crew Nation.

Halestorm, Avenged Sevenfold and Shinedown announced the #RoadieStrong campaign with merchandise proceeds going to Crew Nation.

Monsta X and Kesha both released a face mask collection to support Crew Nation.

For more information about Live Nation, contact Red Mountain Entertainment at 205-868-3192 or 205-706-0661.

Shelby County Arts Council

The Shelby County Arts Council (SCAC) is offering weekly live music performances. The SCAC will live stream Three on a String Thursday, May 28 at 7 p.m. SCAC also offers classes in painting, writing, music, pottery and more. Art and music classes are scheduled to return in person June 1. For upcoming events, click here. Follow this link for donations and memberships. To learn more, visit shelbycountyartscouncil.com.

Birmingham Heart Walk goes virtual

Heart and stroke survivors will participate in the Birmingham Heart Walk on Saturday, June 13 through virtual activities. Because of social distancing, survivors and team members can walk around the neighborhood or get moving in their homes. Wear a Heart Walk shirt and post photos and videos by using #BhamHeartWalk. Friends and family may join through Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Proceeds will support research, heart health, advocacy, CPR training and programs to promote better health. To register, go to www.birminghamheartwalk.org. Visit www2.heart.org or download the Heart Walk mobile app to learn more.

Alabama Shakespeare Festival continues to Play On!

With audiences and artists separated from live performing arts by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Play On! allows Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) to advance its mission to create transformative theatrical programming in the wake of canceled and postponed productions. ASF recently commissioned 22 Southern playwrights to each create original pieces on the theme of “home.” The playwrights collaborated with actors from around the country to bring new works to life. You can view all 22 monologues free of charge and learn more about Play On! by clicking here.

Talladega Superspeedway returns June 21

Talladega Superspeedway’s Geico 500 will restart Monday, June 21, without fans in attendance. Five NASCAR Xfinity Series events and two NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series races are confirmed, including a race in each class at Talladega Superspeedway. NASCAR said it will continue to collaborate with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials to create a comprehensive plan to ensure the health and safety of competitors and surrounding communities at all events. Event procedures will be significantly modified in accordance with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and state and local governments, including hosting one-day shows at the tracks. Other adjustments include mandating the use of protective equipment, health screenings for all people before entering the facility and maintaining social distancing protocols throughout the event. NASCAR released its next wave of races in the realigned 2020 schedule, all of which will be held without fans in attendance as restrictions and safeguards related to the pandemic remain in effect.