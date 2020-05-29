James Spann: A few scattered storms for Alabama today; dry weekend ahead

James Spann forecasts Alabama showers ending today, setting up a dry weekend from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo.

WARM, HUMID DAY: We note a few scattered showers on radar early this morning over northwest Alabama. We will maintain a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms across the state today as a surface front approaches. We are not expecting any severe storms, and some places won’t see any rain because of the scattered nature of the showers. Otherwise, we will see a mix of sun and clouds today with a high in the mid-80s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Unusually dry air for late May will roll into the northern two-thirds of the state on Saturday; the sky will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-80s. Any showers should be confined to the far southern counties of the state. Sunday promises to be a delightful day with sunshine in full supply and lower humidity. We start the day in the 57- to 67-degree range, followed by a high in the low to mid-80s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday morning will be refreshing, with lows in the 50s in many areas; the sky will stay sunny with a high in the 80s. Then, expect slowly rising heat and humidity levels for the rest of the week; we could see 90-degree heat by Thursday and Friday. The weather will be generally dry, although a few isolated showers are possible over the latter half of the week.

TROPICS: A surface trough and associated upper-level disturbance are producing disorganized shower activity and gusty winds over the central Atlantic Ocean several hundred miles east-southeast of Bermuda. Gradual development of this system is possible, and it could acquire some subtropical characteristics on Friday and Saturday as it moves generally northward. Development is not expected after that time because of unfavorable environmental conditions.

Global models show potential for a tropical low to form over the western Gulf of Mexico in the 6- to 10-day range. It’s way too early to know whether a depression or storm will form in the region — just something to watch for now.

ON THIS DATE IN 1982: Two significant tornadoes ripped through southern Illinois. The most severe was an F4 that touched down northeast of Carbondale, then moved to Marion. The twister had multiple vortices within the main funnel. Extensive damage occurred at the Marion Airport. Ten people were killed and 181 were injured. A total of 648 homes and 200 cars were damaged or destroyed, with damages around $100 million.

