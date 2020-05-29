James Spann: Isolated showers this evening, then a dry weekend for Alabama

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WARM, MUGGY AFTERNOON: Temperatures are generally in the low to mid-80s across Alabama this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. So far, showers have been few and far between, but we will maintain the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms through the evening as a cold front approaches.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Dry air rolls into the northern two-thirds of the state late tonight, and the weekend will be rain-free other than a few isolated showers over far south Alabama. Humidity levels will slowly fall, and highs will be in the 82- to 85-degree range both days. Lows early Sunday will be in the 58- to 62-degree range.

NEXT WEEK: The week looks quiet. Monday morning will be very pleasant, with lows in the 50s for many places; then we expect slowly rising heat and humidity levels for the rest of the week. We could see a few isolated showers Wednesday through Friday, but the pattern will be pretty dry statewide. Afternoon highs will reach 90 degrees late in the week.

TROPICS: A disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic, about halfway between the U.S. East Coast and the coast of Africa, has a 50% chance of becoming a short-lived tropical depression or storm over the next 48 hours. If anything develops in that region, it will remain far from land.

The official start of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is Monday, June 1.

ON THIS DATE IN 1982: Two significant tornadoes ripped through southern Illinois. The most severe was an F4 that touched down northeast of Carbondale, then moved to Marion. The twister had multiple vortices within the main funnel. Extensive damage occurred at the Marion Airport. Ten people were killed and 181 were injured. A total of 648 homes and 200 cars were damaged or destroyed, with damages around $100 million.

BEACH FORECAST: Click here to see the AlabamaWx Beach Forecast Center page.

WEATHER BRAINS: You can listen to our weekly 90-minute show anytime on your favorite podcast app. This is the show all about weather featuring many familiar voices, including the meteorologists at ABC 33/40.

CONNECT: You can find me on the major social networks:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Pinterest

Snapchat: spannwx

For more weather news and information from James Spann and his team, visit AlabamaWx.