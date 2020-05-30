Scott Martin: Mostly dry day for Alabama, dry through much of next week

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: A Significant Weather Advisory is in effect through 8 a.m. for Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties in north Alabama for patchy, dense fog.

For today, we’ll start off with a cold front moving through the extreme southeastern portions of the area, and that will provide just enough energy for a few scattered showers and storms to form. We’ll have partly to mostly sunny skies with only a small chance of a few scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly south of a line from Demopolis to Clanton to Alexander City. Highs will range in the lower 80s in the northwest to the upper 80s in the southeast.

High pressure will be to our north on Sunday, which will feed us drier, continental air in from the west and northwest. Dew points will be down in the mid to upper 50s, and that will make our day feel more comfortable. We’ll have near-maximum sunshine. Afternoon highs will top out in the 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Unfortunately, we’ll start to see those dew points rise on Monday, and it will feel a little more humid and sticky. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine and very little in the way of clouds. Afternoon highs look to top out in the mid-80s to the lower 90s.

On Tuesday, the high will be centered just off the North Carolina coast, which will allow for more moisture to move into the area, and dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s.

Even though it will be a beautiful day Wednesday, the combination of hot temperatures and higher dew points will make it feel uncomfortable. We’ll have plenty of sun with only a few clouds. Highs will top out in the lower 90s.

On Thursday, a center of low pressure will be back to our west over northern Texas that will allow for more moisture to be pushed into our neck of the woods. We look to stay mainly dry with mostly sunny skies, but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out for the northern parts of the area during the afternoon. It will be hot and humid, with highs in the lower to mid-90s.

On Friday we’ll have more sun than clouds with only a very small chance of an isolated shower or two during the afternoon. Highs look to top out in the lower to mid-90s.

TROPICS: We have a broad low out over the open waters of the central Atlantic that has a 60% chance of becoming a subtropical depression later today. It will be no threat to the U.S. mainland, as it will move generally to the north. Conditions will become unfavorable for further development after today.

For more weather news and information from James Spann, Scott Martin and other members of the James Spann team, visit AlabamaWx.